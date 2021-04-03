“Satanism’ teacher chased away from new school

A female teacher transferred from Chimana Secondary School following a storm over Satanism was booed, insulted and chased from her new school when she arrived to assume duty on Monday, Chipinge Times has gathered.

The teacher (name supplied) had to make a hasty retreat from Musani Secondary to the bus stop as a group of villagers and pupils followed her hailing insults, booing at her and shouting out “the witch must leave”.

Chipinge District Schools Inspector, Richard Gabaza said he was out of the office when contacted for comment.

Sources said parents and pupils turned up once they heard that the teacher had arrived in the school. The teacher and one of her colleagues were ejected out Chimana following the death of a teacher and allegations that pupils were collapsing after seeing snakes in the classrooms.

The parents were led in the protest by Mutape Walter Mushakavanhu and Mutape Gwama.

Mushakavanhu confirmed the development.

He said the lady teacher was cooperative. He approached her at the school and told her that she was not wanted in the community and she allegedly nodded and said she understood and started packing her belongings ready to leave.

“I talked to her and she said she would comply. Matters came to a head when she visited one of the teachers’ houses and we told her that our patience was running out. We told her to leave the place as soon as possible,” said Mushakavanhu.

Mushakavanhu said that he had read about the woman in a story posted on social media by Chipinge Times. The Mirror