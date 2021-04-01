Trouble in Paradise for Mai Titi and Obina? Vows to hand him over to police

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Mai Titi’s relationship with her Nigerian husband Charles Obina Ugwa also known as Mr Obina, who she says is “controlling,” is on the rocks after she revealed her intention to dump him.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Mai Titi, real name Felistas Maruta, revealed she wanted nothing to do with Obina and people should stop asking her about his whereabouts.

“Whatever you will say about Obina, or whatever, it’s got nothing to do with me, who he stole from, who he duped, or where he is wanted, me I don’t know. As you can see I am at work enjoying my life trying to make ends meet for my kids,” she said.

The comedian then hinted that as things stood she was thinking of dumping him first before he dumps her.

“This story of saying that I have been dumped and all that, I am literally in the process of dumping him. So I have got no clue what you are talking about and at the end of the day, this is not the stress I have now, my stress is to make money,” she said in the video.

To show her resolve in ending the relationship, Mai Titi suggested that she could even help the police to catch him.

“If he is a con man, if I catch him I will give him over to the police because we did not con together. If he killed someone I will catch him, and I will give him to the police, at the moment I don’t have him, please don’t look for Obina here; he is not here, here I have got my sisters and the movie cast that is what we are doing,” she said.

