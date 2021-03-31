Moira Knight aims to revive her own music career with new single

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based musician and model Moira Knight, who recently split from husband Seh Calaz, has embarked on a journey to revive her music career with a single due to be released on 3 April.

While many keep asking themselves which songs Moira has sung, the musician told Nehanda Radio that her new song “Akamboimba kuti chii,” which means “what has she ever sung” will answer those questions.

She said, “basically everyone is always wondering that I am a musician but have never heard my music. Well this is the answer to their question.”

The 27-year-old singer also said the reason why her songs are not known to many or ever played on street corners is because music is something she does during her spare time.

“As you know I am a model as well so when I did music previously I did not put much energy into it. I am hoping this new project will boost my profile as a musician,” she added.

Her last music project, a collection of eight singles, was released in June 2019. She hopes that the latest will do better than all her previous projects put together. That will help in showing off her musical prowess.

Moira, the daughter of veteran radio and television presenter Eric Knight, made headlines last year when she exposed her husband, Zim dancehall chanter Seh Calaz, for drug use and infertility.

The two have been engaged since 2016 and have a son together. Regarding their relationship, it is not clear if the duo have reconciled or split.

What we know for certain is that Moira is based in the UK while Calaz is in Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio