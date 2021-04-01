Naked woman appears in Parliament zoom meeting, shocking MPs

National Assembly committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs chairperson Faith Muthambi has expressed outrage at video footage of a naked woman appearing behind a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), who was participating in a virtual committee meeting on Tuesday night.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

As the member addresses the committee, a naked woman can be seen walking in the room towards the camera, shocking MPs.

After being reprimanded by Muthambi, he said: I am very sorry chair. I was focusing on the camera and did not see there was a person behind me.”

The meeting was an engagement between the committee and the NHTL on, among other things, initiation, particularly on the death of initiates in initiation schools.

Muthambi has distanced the committee from this footage, saying: “The naked woman was not part of the meeting.

“She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was.

“We regret and condemn the incident in the strongest terms.”

Muthambi has urged participants in a virtual meeting to ensure that their computer screens show acceptable backgrounds behind each participant in the meeting.

“It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL.

“I am going to engage with the leadership of the NHTL,” she said Muthambi. IOL