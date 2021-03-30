Nagging injuries force footballer to hang boots

By Ricky Zililo

Persistent tendon and ankle pains have forced Zambia-based Zimbabwean footballer Zimiseleni Moyo to retire from the game.

The 35-year-old left-footed utility player decided to end his 15-year career and is now contemplating pursuing coaching.

Moyo enjoyed more success in Zambia than in Zimbabwe, winning multiple championships with Zesco United from Ndola and also had a good run with former Zambian champions Zanaco from Lusaka.

He said his wish had been to retire from competitive football at the age of 40.

Writing on social media page, Moyo thanked the clubs he played for as well as fans that supported his career.

“It’s been 15 years of total football, eating, drinking and sleeping it. I want to take this time to thank my family, friends and fans for the kindness, massive support and encouragement all these years.

“Unfortunately, persistent tendon and ankle pain has made me take this step because my sober body was still in the best shape to take me up to 40. But God’s plans are his alone so playing seems unlikely for now,” said Moyo.

“But football life continues now l take myself fully to coaching. l feel I’m not only ready, but l have the backbone, bravery and experience to make this journey a success. I also want to give thanks to the schools which contributed to my development, Babambeni, Malindela and Gwatemba Primary schools as well as Amhlophe and Pumula High schools

“For the clubs, East Rovers and Railstars juniors up to seniors then Motor Action FC, JT Stars (South Africa), Lusaka Dynamos, Zanaco, Iziqholo Zezhwane (Tsholotsho FC) and most importantly Zesco United. It’s unfortunate I can’t thank the person who first took me to a stadium as a youngster because he is late (Nqobile Moyo). Great wishes to myself as l take this new level of imparting knowledge to future stars.”

He said Nqobile introduced him to football and inspired him to play football when he took him to Barbourfields Stadium in the 1990s to watch Highlanders against Ziscosteel.

The atmosphere at Barbourfields on that particular afternoon left Moyo wishing to play before a capacity crowd.

Moyo’s first professional dance was in 2005 when he played for Railstars under the guidance of Ebson ‘Sugar’ Muguyo and Anderson Phiri.

He expressed his gratitude to Muguyo and Phiri for believing in his talent.

He went on to train with Motor Action in 2006 before leaving for South Africa in 2007 where he worked in the construction industry.

It was in South Africa while playing in one of Johannesburg’s parks that former Zambian player Mwenga Chipepo spotted him and organised trials for him at Zesco United.

Moyo joined Zesco in 2010 and never looked back.

The Pumula North-bred footie star returned home at the end of 2014 and stayed for 18 months without a club after a number of Premier Soccer League teams shut their doors in his face.

Moyo ended up playing for the now defunct Tsholotsho FC in the last half of the 2016 season.

His contributions at Tsholotsho resulted in Iziqholo ZeZhwane surviving relegation and his style charmed Zanaco, who followed his progress in matches beamed on subscription television channel SuperSport.

He joined Zanaco in 2017, played in the Caf Champions League with the Zambians and in February 2019 Moyo signed a two-year deal with Lusaka Dynamos. The Chronicle