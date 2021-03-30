Tembo blames poor run on fatigue, lack of depth

Are the wheels coming off at SuperSport United? There was a period when they looked like title challengers to Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.

But they are now falling off the pace due to a poor run of form. The three-time league champions are in third place with 35 points from 21 games and trail log leaders Sundowns by five points.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s men have only won once in their past eight league matches, collecting eight out of a possible 24 points. That is a worrying statistic, but the coach is optimistic that they will hit form soon and finish the season on a high. Tembo blamed fixture congestion and fatigue for his side’s poor run of form.

With nine games to go before the end of the season, Tembo is not ruling out any possibility of winning the league. However, he is calling for consistency if his team is to put pressure on the defending league champions.

“The lack of depth is to blame for our dip in form. We have a small squad and many young players on the team. We played many games and fatigue crept in. The young boys could not take the pressure of playing week in and week out,” Tembo told Sowetan.

Tembo will hope that after the Fifa international break, his charges will be refreshed and ready to win games. The Tshwane-based giants drew their last league game 1-1 against Stellenbosch before the break.

Ghampani Lungu, 22, has played 21 games, Jamie Fleurs, 21, 17 games, Jamie Webber, 23, 19 games, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, 22, 16 games in the league.

“Games have been coming in thick and fast and the young players could not cope. However, we are ready for a strong finish. The challenge is also on other teams trying to put pressure on Sundowns. They have not lost a game and keep on collecting points. We do not know what will happen between now and then. We have to keep on working hard and anything can still happen,” added Tembo. — SowetanLive