‘Billiat’s injuries caused by stress’

Legendary striker Wilfred ‘Silver Fox’ Mugeyi believes stress might be one of the reasons Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe star Khama Billiat is forever injured.

The 30-year-old was forced to pull out of the Warriors squad that just qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals due to the bad injury he suffered against Stellenbosch in January.

Mugeyi thinks personal issues might be among the reasons Billiat is injury-prone.

“You know to be honest I’m also surprised because if you look when he played for Ajax (Cape Town), when we had Khama at Ajax, Khama was never injured. I don’t recall Khama missing a game. And we had three, four years with him,” Mugeyi tells KickOff.com.

“At Sundowns yes there was a time when he broke his metatarsal. I think he was out for almost three months or something like that. Then from there he played without a lot of injuries.

“But when he went to Chiefs he played two games and one month he’s out. He comes back, three games… two months he’s out. So I don’t really know what’s the problem. As I just said, we signed him [at Ajax] as a 16-year-old. He never missed a game.

“Sometimes it might be a stress. You understand when you play under stress… he might have problems at home, then you are bound to get injuries because your mind is not focused, you are thinking about something else while you are doing something else. Then you are prone to injuries.

“You never know, it might be the case, stress at home. Even in life in general he might have problems that he keeps to himself and is not telling people you see.

“So I think the head coach or the management need to sit down with him and ask him if he’s got any problems and try to help the boy.

“Probably he might have big problems at home and then he just keeps quiet. I mean he still has a lot to offer.

“He has got a lot of energy. And his body structure I mean he’s not a person who gets fat when he doesn’t train. That’s a good thing with Khama.

“So there’s nothing that’s going to hamper him when it comes to performance. The injuries are killing him. So if they can just sort out the injury thing, they can get a lot from him.” –KickOff