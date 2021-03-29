Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizCrimes & CourtsFeatured

Ti Gonzi nabbed for assaulting ex-wife

…matter withdrawn before plea

26,722

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Rapper Ti-Gonzi was over the weekend dragged to court after he reportedly assaulted his former wife. Ti-Gonzi, whose real name is Tinashe Gonzara, was not asked to plead when he appeared in court.

Ti Gonzi arriving at the Harare Magistrates' Court
Ti Gonzi arriving at the Harare Magistrates’ Court

His estranged wife Esther Tendere took to the witness stand and told the court that she wanted to withdraw the matter before plea since he maintains the upkeep of their four-year-old son, and has a head injury that needs constant check-ups and he has since apologised.

According to police records, the incident took place at Avondale Shops on March 25.

Related Articles

Man hacks off rival suitor’s 3 fingers

35,621

Man fights for life after assault over goats

15,710

Six soldiers arrested after they shoot, kill one villager,…

27,774

School under probe for brutal assault on pupils

49,842

The two were due to discuss the welfare of their child and when Ti-Gonzi saw his former wife, he asked her why she was always insulting him over the phone.

He then assaulted her with fists on her face.

T-Gonzi is reported to have also thrown the pliers he was holding, hitting her right thigh and injuring her in the process.

She was rescued by her friend, Natalie Musins and a well-wisher.

Shambadzeni Fungura appeared for the State. H-Metro

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments