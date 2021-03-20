Africa Sun issues 10-day ultimatum

By Mathew Masinge

Leading tourism group, Africa Sun Limited, has issued a 10-day notice to 81 ex-employees to vacate staff houses in Kariba, Victoria Falls and Great Zimbabwe.

The bulk of the former employees were retrenched last year whilst some had retired.

According to the summons, the company gave a three months’ notice to all the affected members from September 1 to November 30 last year.

These former employees worked at Caribbea Bay Hotel, Elephant Hills, Great Zimbabwe Hotel and The Victoria Falls Hotel.

“On the 28th of August, Africa Sun duly terminated the parties’ contract of employment in terms of which Defendant had taken occupation of a house situated at number 10 Syringa Heights, Kariba.

“Defendant’s right of occupation was derived from the parties’ contract of employment. Regardless of the aforementioned termination of the contract of employment, Defendant remains in occupation beyond his notice of vacation,” reads one summon directed at Kariba former manager, Welcome Mutambu.

The company is seeking an order to evict the 81 ex-members and all those claiming occupation on its property as well as that each pays their utility bills incurred back dated to the day they stopped being employees of the company.

“Further, Africa Sun has paying accruing utility bills for the property in question that are being consumed by Mutambu in the sum of $1 151,84 and Africa Sun will continue to incur the bill as long as Mutambu is in unlawful occupation,” adds the summon.

However, despite the notice, the company feels the ex-members have refused to vacate the houses and the firm continues to incur unnecessary expenses.

‘’Wherefore Africa Sun prays for;

“a) An order ejecting Mutambu and all those claiming occupation through him from the premises at 10 Syringa, Heights, Kariba.

“’b) Payment of $1 151,84 being utility bills incurred by Africa Sun as a result of Mutambu’s unlawful occupation beyond the vacation notice period

“c) Costs of suit at an attorney client scale,” reads part of the notice. H-Metro