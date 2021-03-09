The Voice UK winner Blessing Chitapa working on gospel album

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Voice UK winner, Blessing Chitapa is preparing to release a gospel album titled Count My Blessings saying she is thankful for where God has brought her.

This Friday, a single off the album will be released with the album due for release on April 2.

Speaking from her United Kingdom base, Blessing, who has Zimbabwean roots, said since winning the singing competition in November last year, she has been working hard on her debut album.

“I’ve been working hard towards a gospel album after I was blessed with an album recording deal with Island Records for winning the competition. Since then, that’s all I’ve been working on.

“I named the album ‘Count My Blessings’ as I am praising God on the album. There aren’t any features,” said Blessing.

She said the title track will sum up how grateful she is.

“Count My Blessings sums up how grateful I am to God for where he has bought me, something I think a lot of people will relate with.”

Those who miss the star will have another chance to watch her in action on The Voice UK on March 20, a day she will be celebrating her 19th birthday. This time around, she will not be competing for the coaches red button.

“Another exciting thing I’m preparing for is going back on The Voice to perform one of my new tracks. I’ll be performing on March 20 which happens to be my birthday,” said Blessing. The Chronicle