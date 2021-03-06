Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsCrimes & CourtsFeatured

Masarira faces theft charges

29,246

By Prosper Dembedza

Opposition politician Ms Linda Masarira appeared in court facing allegations of selling her landlord’s property worth US$3 140 before converting the money to her own use.

Linda Masarira (Picture by (c) Andi Weiland | Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (CC)
Linda Masarira (Picture by (c) Andi Weiland | Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (CC)

Masarira (38) was facing theft of trust property charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Mangosi. She was remanded out of custody on free bail.

Mr Mangosi deferred the matter to April 7.

Related Articles

‘Khupe a Zanu PF project’

49,052

Husband claims Linda Masarira is receiving Z$5000 a month…

128,127

Full Text: Linda Masarira husband issues PUBLIC APOLOGY for…

28,238

Masarira in domestic abuse storm

51,064

The court heard that sometime in January 2018 Lawrence Madamombe, the landlord, left his property in Masasrira’s custody at his place of residence in Marlborough.

It is alleged that when Madamombe went to collect his property from Masarira later that year he realised that the property was missing. The court heard that upon inquiring from Masarira, Madamombe discovered that she had sold his property and converted the money to her own use. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments