“Power is not permanent” Marry tells Chiwenga after 17 months with no access to children

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Marry Mubaiwa has advised her estranged husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga that “power is not permanent” as she revealed that she has been denied access to see her children for the past 17 months.

Marry who is facing, attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering charges, and a nasty divorce with VP Chiwenga, on Thursday said she had missed her “young” children whom she last saw 17 months ago.

She also accused Chiwenga of using his position as the Vice President of Zimbabwe to ‘compromise the judiciary’ and ‘completely shut her out.

“I miss my children so much, 17 months I have been shut out completely, subjected to imprisonment by my husband to keep me away, the judiciary is compromised… these are young children… power is not permanent,” she warned.

“When you receive holy communion and lie to God about your intentions and you abuse the children you say you love by denying them access to their mother for 17 months, who are you fooling, is God silent to HYPOCRITES. The Beast and the Abused”

On Tuesday, Mubaiwa accused Chiwenga of sending the military to raze down her office wall in Highlands in Harare. She also claimed her equipment in Domboshava was being looted by soldiers sent by her ex-husband to be.

Mubaiwa vowed to continue to fight for her children and properties following her separation from the VP.

“My office wall in Highlands was broken down yesterday, no amount of intimidation will stop me from fighting for my children and properties. My equipment in Domboshava is being looted by armed military personnel.

“I want to tell my story of the abuse I’m suffering at the hands of my husband who is using State Machinery to fight me. I have been quiet for too long. I will tell my story to whoever cares to listen. A victim of imprisonment,” a troubled Mubaiwa said.

Mubaiwa is currently out of prison on remand. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) charged her with allegations of unlawfully transferring US$919,000 to South Africa under the guise of importing goods, between October 2018 and May 2019.

The timing of Mubaiwa’s arrest has, however, raised eyebrows after it happened when she was going through a nasty divorce with her husband Chiwenga.

ZACC also accuses Mubaiwa of fraudulently obtaining a marriage certificate without Chiwenga’s consent earlier in 2019 when Chiwenga was critically ill. The two have been married under Zimbabwe’s customary law since 2011 and have two children.

Marry has since been slapped with additional charges of attempting to kill VP Chiwenga. She has since been arrested, served a number of days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before she was released on bail. Nehanda Radio