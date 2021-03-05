Chilonga Evictions: Chamisa tells ED to be “sensitive to needs of the poor”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to be “sensitive to the needs of the poor” amid plans to evict more than 12 000 people of Shangaan origin from their ancestral land to pave way for a lucerne grass/Alfalfa project by Dendairy.

This comes after Local Government minister July Moyo last Friday published a Statutory Instrument 50 of 2021 announcing the removal of the Chilonga people in Chiredzi from their ancestral home to pave way for the project by dairy company, Dendairy, which is allegedly linked to Mnangagwa.

“The area of land described here under in terms of this schedule shall be set aside with effect from the date of publication of this notice for the purpose of lucerne production.

“Any person occupying or using the land specified in the schedule, otherwise than by virtue of a right held in terms of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21,05), is ordered to depart permanently with all of his or her property from the said land by the date of publication of this notice, unless he or she acquires rights of use of occupation to the said land in terms of section (9) (1) of the Communal Land Act (Chapter (20,04).”

Chamisa warned Mnangagwa against violating the rights of the villagers by relocating them to another area yet to be known.

“We stand with the people of Chilonga. We condemn the violation of the villagers, right to dignity, their livelihoods, culture practices, land rights and indigenous knowledge systems.

“Mnangagwa’s regime should be sensitive to the needs of the poor and implement policies that put the people first. Zanu PF does not care about the people.”

In a statement on Friday, Green Governance Zimbabwe Trust, an environmental rights group said the government move had consequences of infringing on the people’s rights.

“We are following with concern developments in Chiredzi District where the government of Zimbabwe has approved the eviction of Shangaan families from their ancestral land to pave

“It is our conviction that this decision, to evict 2258 households with 13 840 people infringes on fundamental rights and freedoms set out in the Constitution,” the organisation said. Nehanda Radio