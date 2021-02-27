Zim social media influencer made famous by Nicki Minaj, Dylan Kardashian dies

Dylan Kardashian (born: Dylan Musanhu), a 25-year-old Zimbabwean social media influencer who shot to fame after Nicki Minaj regrammed a side by side photo featuring him and her has died tragically on his birthday, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

Dylan who was born in Kwekwe, was also the creative director, influencer and brand manager to South African television personality and actress Khanyi Mbau.

In October 2013, rapper Nicki Minaj regrammed a photo of her and Dylan on her Instagram profile and the photograph quickly received over 60,000 “likes”. Other celebrities who have recognised his Instagram work include reality TV stars Snooki, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

In January 2016, Dylan was one of the social media stars to kick off the E! Red Carpet season at the Golden Globes Watch Along Party held in London.

In September 2017, Dylan attended the 10 Year Anniversary celebration launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians hosted by E! Entertainment in London.

More details on his death as we get them…….