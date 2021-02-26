Musona hopeful he’ll recover in time for Warriors Afcon qualifiers

By Innocent Kurira

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has told fans that he is unsure of when he will play again, although he remains hopeful for contention in the national team’s assignments next month.

The Warriors resume their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in the last week of next month.

Yesterday, coach Zdravko Logurusic named a 38-man provisional squad for the crucial ties, but conceded that about 10 players, including some of his European stars, might not feature in the two games.

There are concerns over the availability of Musona and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat, as are battling to recover from injuries.

Musona took time to respond to questions from his followers on twitter during which he admitted that he is still on the side lines.

Asked by a number of followers on his recovery and if he will be fit for the impending matches, he said: “Thanks for asking, getting there day by day. Only time will tell.”

Quizzed by fan Emmanuel Dziva if he would be joining camp, Musona simply replied: “Yes sir.”

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Nkana) Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars) Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Tendai Jirira (Detroit City) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police) Romario Matova (NK Solin) Peter Muduwa (Simba SC) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) Prince Dube (Azam). The Chronicle.