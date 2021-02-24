Zimbabwean coach finds new home in Spain

Spanish football love for Zimbabwean football flavour is growing in leaps and bounds as a 32-year-old soccer coach, Samkeliso Paradzai Ncube was officially unveiled on Monday after joining fifth soccer tier Spanish outfit FC Malaga City first-team technical department.

Such an appointment could prove a big boost to the game in Zimbabwe which sadly is still snoring deep in the Covid-19 pandemic induced hiatus which claimed the 2020 soccer calendar after just the season opening Champion of Champions Charity Shield last March.

Ncube, who is already in Spain, confirmed the development after lengthy persuasion describing it as an amazing opportunity.

“It is an amazing opportunity to hone my skills in one of the best footballing countries in the world. They have an amazing football culture. I’m going to absorb as much of the good stuff as possible.

“I think it is good for local coaches to be exposed to international methods to make our local football improve its quality and competitiveness.

“Zimbabwe football needs rebuilding from grassroots right to the top. We need to produce well-developed players if we are to succeed,” said Ncube.

Born in Harare, Ncube grew up in Chikurubi Support Unit camp where his father was a police officer and started playing soccer at a young age. However, he got injured while playing football, but his love for the game would see him pursue the dream of becoming a coach. – Panafricanfootball.com