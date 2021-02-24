‘First Lady to help Timveos get her car back as she joins Zanu PF’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

It has emerged that the reason why Lillian Timveos defected to Zanu PF was that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa promised to help her retain the vehicle she received when she was a Senator.

On Wednesday, Blessing Chebundo, who twice beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in successive parliamentary polls and Timveos defected to Zanu PF from the main opposition MDC Alliance.

The party’s secretary general Charlton Hwende said Timveos three weeks ago resigned citing the First Lady had offered to help her.

“Three weeks ago we received a resignation letter from Ms Timveos which we accepted. Her major reason was that Mai Mnangagwa had promised to help her retain the vehicle she received when she was a Senator. Mr Chebundo has joined Zanu PF from the Mwonzora Group. We wish them well,” Hwende said.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba said the two former opposition officials were welcomed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Wednesday.

“Two former MDC Alliance key members, Senator Lilian Timveos and Cde Blessing Chebundo have crossed the floor to join the ruling Zanu-PF Party. They have just met with the President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa, at State House,” Charamba said.

“The President received the newest members in the company of Vice President Chiwenga and Chairman Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Chairman of Midlands Province, Cde Mackenzie Ncube, and Minister of State for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavhima, accompanied the ex-MDC-A members. Cde Blessing.”

Timveos was MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer, while Chebundo was in the Standing Committee of the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Timveos, Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami were recalled from Parliament by former MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe after being accused of supporting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

MDC Alliance Deputy National secretary for communication Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda welcomed the duo’s decision.

“My Political Science Education tells me that, each generation has its prophets, sellouts, liberators, shepherds, oppressors, men and women of goodwill,” he said.

“Revolution is a process or a marathon race which needs people who persevere, patient, calculative and resilient to the last drop of their sweat and blood.

“Quislings, opportunistic pathogens/ individuals are always among/with us. Inventendly ,we welcome the decisions taken by our former stalwarts,ie, Sen Lilian Trivous and Hon Blessing Chebundo. We wish them well in their newly discovered home, Zanu PF.” Nehanda Radio