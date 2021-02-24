Mwonzora seemingly lied about relationship with Khupe after EOC

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former interim leader Thokozani Khupe has dismissed claims by new MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora that the two leaders’ gloomy relationship had been resolved “amicably” following their clash at the party’s Extraordinary Congress in December last year.

The MDC-T held its EOC at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) to elect a replacement to late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018. Both Mwonzora and Khupe contested during a tense party plebiscite.

The voting process on the day was marred by accusations of vote rigging before Khupe, and other presidential candidates, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi walked out of the venue in protest. Mwonzora’s supporters allegedly beat Khupe before he was declared the winner of the race.

Khupe refused to accept the loss and she actually called off the EOC before she walked out.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Mwonzora claimed his relationship with Khupe had been resolved. He also claimed that the former interim party president had not attended the press conference because she was still traveling from Bulawayo.

“Dr Khupe is still on her way from Bulawayo. She sent a message that she was not going to make it on time for the press conference,” she said.

“Yes Dr Khupe is working with us and we have resolved the issues between us as leadership. So, next time you are going to see the two vice presidents together.”

He added: “If you want to know whether she recognises my leadership or not, she herself told me that she recognises the leadership. We are very excited that we have been able to resolve our internal problems very very amicably.”

However, Khupe took it to Twitter to say that she had not resolved the problems that arose from the EOC.

“I can confirm that I met with Sen. Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on 18 February 2021 for the first time since 27 December 2020 Extraordinary Congress. The following issues were discussed.

1) Violence, illegitimate voters roll as well as inquorate EOC among others

2)illegal appointments in the Standing Committee which are a violation of the party Constitution.

3) That the National Council held on 6 February 2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution.

“My absence in today’s press conference held at MRT was informed by the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth running of our great movement, MDC-T,” she said. Nehanda Radio