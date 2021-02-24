MDC Alliance members, Timveos, Chebundo defect to Zanu PF

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Blessing Chebundo, who twice beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in successive parliamentary polls and senator Lillian Timveos have defected to Zanu PF from the main opposition MDC Alliance.

This was confirmed through statements and pictures posted by Presidential spokesman George Charamba on his Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

“Two former MDC Alliance key members, Senator Lilian Timveos and Cde Blessing Chebundo have crossed the floor to join the ruling Zanu-PF Party. They have just met with the President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa, at State House,” Charamba said.

“The President received the newest members in the company of Vice President Chiwenga and Chairman Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Chairman of Midlands Province, Cde Mackenzie Ncube, and Minister of State for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavhima, accompanied the ex-MDC-A members. Cde Blessing.”

Timveos was MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer, while Chebundo was in the Standing Committee of the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Charamba said the two former opposition officials were welcomed by the Zanu PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Chebundo had since left MDC-A to join MDC-T now led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora. Both figures opined that they found it futile to continue with negative opposition for the sake of opposition instead of joining hands with the rest of the country to support Vision 2030.

“His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, welcomes the new members. Senator Timveos was Deputy Treasurer in MDC-A, while Cde Chebundo was in the Standing Committee of MDC-T.”