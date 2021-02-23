Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Still standing strong, Cool Crooners promise banging hits on forthcoming album

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Nothing formed against the Cool Crooners shall prosper as they are not taking the backseat and are preparing for the release of their third album.

Cool Crooners
The legendary outfit which was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) this past weekend has been in the game since 1987.

Over the years, a number of its members have passed away, but that has not taken away the energy from the Bhulugwe lami hit-makers.

Three members, George Salimu, Lucky Thodhlana and Abraham Ncube are remaining and they have promised their fans a show-stopping album which they are intending to start recording in South Africa once lockdown measures are eased.

“We appreciate everyone who believes in what we’re doing hence why we’re working so hard to release a new album. We’re supposed to record it in South Africa and are hoping that the situation improves.

“Our last album was Isatilo which was released in 2007. Our first album, Blue Sky released in 2001,” said Salimu. The Chronicle

