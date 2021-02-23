SA club signs Young Warriors Mandinyenya

By Tapiwa Mandinyenya

GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars have signed Zimbabwean youth international Tapiwa Mandinyenya.

Mandinyenya is from the Aces Youth Academy that has produced big stars such as Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat and George Chigova.

The 18-year-old was part of the Young Warriors squad at the 2018 Cosafa Under-17 Championships.

Mandinyenya, who is said to be great playing as a wall with his back to the goal as he can shield and hold the ball well, was scouted by the Hammer Boys while playing in the Zimbabwe under-17 national team.

According to Stars CEO Matome Kganakga, the youngster has signed for three years.

“He’s already here, he has signed with the club for three seasons,” Kganakga confirms to KickOff.com.

“I wouldn’t say (when he is going to make his first appearance) because I haven’t had that discussion with the technical team. But the coaches have been preparing well with him, we will see him any time.

“He is playing as a striker, but can also play as a right-winger. But his strongest part is as a striker.”

JDR Stars are currently third on the first division table after 14 matches and only one point behind league leaders Richards Bay. – Kick off.com