Gokwe artisanal miner dies in 7-metre shaft

An artisanal miner was allegedly trapped by rocks in a seven-metre shaft he was working in after it collapsed in Gokwe South leading to his death last Friday.

Police in the Midlands are now appealing to members of the public to identify the body which is at Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary.

The artisanal miner was only known by fellow miners as Foster and had no identification particulars.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“ZRP is calling for assistance from the members of the public in identifying the remains of a male adult who died after being trapped by rocks after the mine shaft he was working in collapsed. The incident occurred at Gazemba C Mine in Gokwe South on Friday at about 3PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the now deceased was working in a seven-metre deep shaft in the company of one Lazarus Mangwana (18) of Ngoni Village under Chief Jahana in Gokwe South when the incident happened.

He said police attended the scene and found Foster already dead.

“Foster was allegedly trapped between stones from the collapsed mine shaft walls. Members of the public missing a relative may approach Nembudziya Police Station or any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.

Meanwhile, Insp Mahoko said there was an explosion at a chrome smelting plant in the heavy industrial site in Gweru on Friday evening which shattered window panes of one of the company’s buildings as well as windows of a car parked within the company premises.

While no one was injured, Insp Mahoko said the explosion was felt by residents from nearby suburbs.

“ZRP confirms having received a report of an explosion incident which happened on Friday around 10PM at Serandex Investments, a chrome smelting plant In the Heavy industrial site.

“It was reported that one Lovemore Darara (41) during his course of work went to a dump site within the company premises to empty some slag which had accumulated in an industrial pot. He left the pot for about an hour to cool,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said when Darara emptied the pot, the contents fell on wet ground resulting in a heavy explosion.

“The force from the explosion shook a nearby company building resulting in eight window panes being shattered as well as windows of a vehicle parked within the company premises,” said Insp Mahoko. The Chronicle