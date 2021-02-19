Warriors suffer biggest plunge

Zimbabwe were the biggest losers in the world in the latest FIFA rankings after the country plunged four places down the table into 112th place.

The Warriors shed four places down the table, after completing the CHAN finals as the worst team at the tournament in Cameroon.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic and his men lost all their three group matches and suffered the embarrassment of being the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, with just a goal to their credit.

The Warriors are now ranked 26th in Africa.

Uganda were the biggest losers, by points, in the rankings, after they also crashed in the group stages of the tournament.

Morocco, who won the CHAN tournament, were the biggest movers, earning seven points.

They are now ranked fourth in Africa, behind Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria.

“In the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2021, a total of 43 full internationals (including one played in December 2020) were taken into account,’’ FIFA said in a statement.

“The stand-out tournament in recent weeks has been the African Nations Championship (CHAN), where a total of 32 games took place.

“These fixtures, as well as the other 11 games played, have been classified as friendlies, because only players competing in the national championships of the participating countries, are eligible to take part in the CHAN. In the standings, CHAN winners Morocco (33rd, +2), and runners-up Mali (54th, +3) have made the most progress. Third-placed Guinea (72nd, +1) and quarter-finalists Congo (90th, +1) have also advanced.

“Other teams moving in the right direction include Costa Rica (50th,+1), currently back in the Top 50 after an absence of several months, Cape Verde (80th, +1), Oman (81st, +1), Benin (82nd, +1), Azerbaijan (108th, +1), Estonia (108th, +1), Thailand (110th, +1), Guinea-Bissau (119th, +1), Tajikistan (120th, +1) and Guatemala (130th, +1).

“Those teams aside, no other country has enhanced its position since December, and the Top 32 places in the standings remain unchanged since the end of 2020. Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal continue to occupy the top spots, with the leading trio of Belgium, France and Brazil only separated by 37 points.’’ The Herald