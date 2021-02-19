Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Cornered suspect surrenders to police

By Nyore Madzianike

A cornered suspect surrendered to police on Tuesday in connection with a robbery which occurred in Harare sometime in September last year when he teamed up with his accomplices, manned a fake roadblock and stole US$130 000 from a motorist.

Harare Magistrates Court
Desire Tsaurai Kupara (33) yesterday appeared at Harare Magistrate Courts charged with robbery. Kupara, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Musindo Hungwe was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova.

The State led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura opposed bail saying he was likely going to team up with his accomplices who are still at large. Mrs Fungura asked Detective Constable Takudzwa Mutemachani to testify on why Kupara was not a suitable candidate for bail.

Det Const Mutemachani said Kupara was likely to continue terrorising communities and hinder their investigations as they were yet to conduct searches at his residence.

He also said Kupara had been communicating with some of his accomplices, which might allow him to interfere with investigations. The Herald

