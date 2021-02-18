Wayne Rooney tried to sign Munetsi

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, tried to sign Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi in January.

Two English Premier League clubs were also interested in his services.

According to French publication, RMC Sport h/t GFFN, the Derby County boss tried to sign the Stade Reims player on the last day of the January transfer window.

It is claimed the English Championship side put in an initial loan offer for the 24-year-old, but the proposed move ultimately failed to materialise.

Two more teams in England — West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United — were also eyeing the former Orlando Pirates star.

Munetsi, however, remains a Reims player and has a contract until 2024.

The defensive midfielder has featured 41 times, in the two years he has been in France, with 34 of those appearances coming in Ligue 1.

After joining FC Cape Town in 2015 from Blue Rangers, Munetsi went on to represent Pirates and Baroka FC in South Africa before completing a free transfer to the French club in July 2019.

Analysts have always argued that Munetsi’s big frame and box-to-box type of play, fits very well into the demands of English football.

Time, though, is still on the player’s side and, as long as he continues to impress, another chance will come along. — Soccer Laduma