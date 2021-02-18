Mpofu declared national hero

By Joseph Madzimure

Former police Deputy Commissioner Moses Griffiths Mpofu who died last week, has been declared a national hero. He was 66.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development saying: “The Politburo has unanimously declared ZRP Deputy Commissioner (Retired) Cde Griffiths Mpofu as a national hero after considering the role he played during the liberation struggle and his position in the police force before his retirement.

“He was consistent through and through and was very patriotic until the time of his death.”

The family of the late national hero has already been informed about the hero status. Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Cde Mpofu, whose Chimurenga nom de guerre was Matswata Witness Mhlanga, died last Friday at United Bulawayo Hospitals after a long illness.

Police last week described their former deputy commissioner as an astute and disciplined officer.

He excelled in his career and rose through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner in 1999, a rank which he held until his retirement in December 2003.

Cde Mpofu went to Nsezi Primary School in Tsholotsho before completing his secondary education at Tegwani High School in 1974.

A veteran of the liberation struggle, Cde Mpofu, crossed the border into Zambia under the ZIPRA banner in 1975 and received military training at Mwembeshi and later Mgagao and Morogoro in Tanzania.

After training, he was deployed in Zambia under the ZAPU Intelligence Wing, National Security Order, a counter-intelligence agency against Rhodesian forces.

Deputy Commissioner Mpofu underwent several police command-related courses between 1978 and 1979 at Novocherkassk Advanced Police Academy under the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

After Independence, Cde Mpofu joined the police service in 1981 as a patrol officer and was posted to Mphoengs after training.

He served at various police stations countrywide including Mayobodo, Fort Rixon, Esigodini, Gwanda, Bulawayo Central and Harare Province.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General (Retired) Walter Epmarcus Kanhanga was elevated into the Politburo as a Committee member replacing the late national hero Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Perrance Shiri in Mashonaland Central.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the latest development after yesterday’s Politburo meeting.

“The Politburo welcomed the President’s appointment of Cde Brigadier General (Rtd) Walter Kanhanga as a Politburo member (Committee Member) replacing the late Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) in Mashonaland Central,” he said.

Khaya Moyo said the Politburo also received a comprehensive report on Covid-19 pandemic, national lockdown and vaccines acquired by the Government.

The report was presented by the party’s national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri on behalf of the national taskforce on Covid-19.

He said the Politburo appreciated the report and saluted frontline workers, including health professionals, police and other security agencies enforcing the lockdown measures.

“Everyone must strictly observe World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols and Ministry of Health and Child Care regulations. The pandemic knows no political affiliation,” he said.

Farmers were urged to start preparing for the winter wheat farming season to consolidate the 2020/21productive season.

Khaya Moyo called on journalists to write positive messages which are in tandem with increasing growth of the economy.

“Journalism is a noble profession, use your pen with integrity and order. This a year for increasing production and a year we must subscribe to unity, peace and then development.

“The nation is now focusing on production, away from politics which is totally unproductive.” The Herald