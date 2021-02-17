Zimbabwean celebrities pour their hearts out after Soul Jah Love’s death

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Various Zimbabwean celebrities are queueing up to pay their respects to the late Zimdancehall legend, Soul Jah Love who died last night at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare.

The dancehall chanter was pronounced dead upon admission at hospital after he had a short sickness. Not much details has been revealed on the actual cause of death.

Social media has gone abuzz with the news of his death. Most Zimbabwean celebrities have shared their heartfelt condolences and tribute to Soul Jah Love.

Fellow dancehall chanter, South African based Buffalo Souljah posted on Facebook saluting the muso, “21 Gun Salute Dzikisai Mureza another Soldier has fallen Zimbabwe’s National Treasure a Hero to the ghetto youth Zim Dancehall Superstar the man deserves to be buried ku Heroes acre chaiko sending thoughts and prayers to Zimbabwe.

Winky D, the dancehall Igwe who is not so vocal on social media, wrote an open letter to Sauro, “Dear Sauro. Since it is so. Now in excruciating pain our fate we should all acknowledge and embrace. Since it is written and ought to be. My grieving heart still rises in pain, pride and gratitude at your contributions to the musical narrative.

“Not recognizing you in the Zim dancehall story shall remain a travesty. You travelled all musical thorny paths. Even more, you conquered in your distinct way. No musical heart ever conceived it dared to try your lyrical path. We won’t take back the hope you have to the youths and we shall forever cherish the memories rest in strong dancehall riddims my Breden,”

South African based Nox Guni who has a song with Chibaba said, “We mourn your passing on, as we celebrate your life and everything you did for our industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fans of this rare talent.”

Jah Prayzah also shared his tribute revealing how Jah Love stood him up three times when they wanted to make a song together, “I remember you asked me if we could do a song 3 different times and on all occasions my answer was the same;

‘Who in his right mind would not want to do a song with Soul Jah Love.’ You stood me up at the studio on all 3 occasions and somehow I don’t know how I still find that funny. The last time we met you said, ‘this time ndakuuya zvemashuwa.’ There will be no replacement for you.

“Rest In peace my brother, seems like the years were too short but the music you gave us is enough to last a lifetime.’

Soul Jah love was 32-years-old at the time of death. He rose to fame in 2012 when he featured in so many dancehall riddims. His fame seemed to have been declining after he was on numerous times reported to be in possession of drugs and was fighting the addiction.

Two weeks ago, flamboyant prophet Passion Java made an attempt to wake the musical giant from his musical slumber. Java promised him a brand new Mercedes Benz if his latest video would reach 1 million views in two weeks. The song Simudza Gumbo is currently at 269k views.

Java has not yet revealed his plans about the proceeds of the musical video, however the ever laughing prophet yesterday posted a sorrowful video announcing the death of his newly found friend. Nehanda Radio