Quotable Quotes: What they said about Soul Jah Love after his death

Nelson Chamisa: “Our nation has lost a giant in the music industry. Young talent gone too soon,one of a kind. The music industry is poorer without this rare gift. My condolences to all Soul Jah Love fans,his family and friends. May God grant us comfort and fortitude during these trying times. RIP.”

Jonathan Moyo: “SOUL JAH LOVE: an exceptional music genius gone to soon. May his family, loved ones, friends and all who knew him and cherished his glorious talent find solace in God’s Grace; and may his soul dwell in everlasting peace in the house of the Lord!”

Brezhnev Malaba: “The enchanting artistry of a flawed genius. At his peak, the supremely gifted chanter was without peer. Soul Jah Love was part of an urban revolution which transformed the Shona language into a vivid art form, an organic tapestry, a vehicle for ghetto youth solidarity.”

Fadzayi Mahere: “Extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Soul Jah Love. We have been robbed of an artist who changed the game & captured the imagination of the people. He will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Rest in peace #Chibaba.”

MDC Alliance: “The MDC Alliance joins the nation in mourning the untimely passing of dancehall star, Soul Jah Love. His contribution to the arts & the joy he brought to many through his music will never be forgotten. We extend our condolences to his family & loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “Sad to hear the tragic and untimely passing of dancehall artist Soul Jah Love. May his soul Rest In Peace!”

Pedzisai Ruhanya: “Mwana Wa Sithembeni ayenda. Thanks for your dancehall music Soul Jah Love.”

Tererai Obey Sithole: “A huge blow to the music industry, us the music lovers & the nation at large. One of the finest Artists to ever exist in Zim dancehall has departed. My heartfelt condolences to the Musaka family & friends on the sad passing on of Soul Jah Love.

Rest In Power ChiBaba Broken heart.”

Zanu PF Youth League: “Our most sincere condolences to Zimbo ghetto youths & the Musaka family over untimely demise of the undisputed Zimdancehall genre’ finest, Soul Jah Love, Chibaba, Chigunduru. As we commiserate his passing on, we are proud to have been associated with Sauro in so many ways. RIP.”

Chofamba Sithole: “Really saddened by the premature death of @SoulJahLove1, an immensely talented artiste whose life was followed by tragedy. He put soul into dancehall, an unlikely genre for such unvarnished candour. Despite his problems, his lyrics testified of undying faith in God. #souljahlove.”

Donald Marimbe: “He was one of the pioneers of the Zim Dancehall Music. He was Zim Dancehall! The music industry has lost a giant. A legend and a content creator. Loved his freestyle lyrics. I’m honored to have worked with you over the years. RIP #SoulJahLove #Hatichabatika #Chibaba #KanaNdafa.”

Selmor Mtukudzi: “Dai hupenyu hwaitengwa, ndainotenga hwaamai vangu ndigare ndiinavo ndichifara ndiinavo”..I will remember you by this song. It made me cry first time I heard it. What a loss to our industry. Rest well Souljah Love.”

CBZ Holdings: “We convey our deepest condolences to the Musaka Family on the passing on of a Dancehall Star, Saul Musaka aka Soul Jah Love may they find solace in the comfort of the Lord. May your soul rest in eternal peace, Soul Jah Love. #ripsouljahlove #CBZCares.”

EFF Zimbabwe: “We’re heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of a legendary Zimbabwean musician, Soul Jah Love. We have lost an illustrious Zim Dancehall pioneer who paved the way for many young artists. As EFF Zimbabwe, we send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones.#RIPSauro.”

Gift Murapa: “Music is the best way into a musician’s life. There are struggles too deep to be put for society to ponder. When a musician becomes too good, the message can easily be lost while dance to their art. Soul Jah Love brought many sensational issues to the fore. Rest in power.”

Nick Mangwana: “Really sad to learn of the passing on of Soul Jah Love. Found his music poetic, particularly “KUPONDA NHAMO”. May His Soul Rest In Peace”

David Coltart: “My condolences are extended to the family, friends and fans of Soul Jah Love who has been taken in his prime. Our Nation has lost an incredible music talent. May his soul Rest In Peace. #Zimbabwe #music.”

Jason Zhuwao: “Sad to learn of the passing of Zim Dancehall icon Soul Jah Love, a patriotic young man possessed by a rare lyrical composition gift & ability to compose without penning to paper. MHSRIP.”

Supa Mandiwanzira: “RIP Zimdancehall music’s 5 Star General. Soul Jah Love! Conquering music super star… super talented artiste. Your death is a massive heist to the music industry. Big robbery. Go well entertainer!”

Michael Shoko: “I remember how KVG broke down and brought to tears in that 2016 Star FM interview when she asked Soul Jah Love to talk about the album Dai Hupenyu Hwaitengwa he launching. His response was touching. RIP Chibaba.”