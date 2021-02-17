Two more arrested over theft at VP Chiwenga’s farm

Another soldier yesterday appeared in court on allegations of jointly stealing property worth more than $1,6 million from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Orchid Gardens Farm in Domboshava.

Anesu Munyuki (28) appeared at the Harare magistrates court charged with theft. He was being charged together with Simon Nyakabanga (25) who was employed as a security guard at the same farm.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Tempson Dhauramanzi (30) and Paul Ndhlovu (30), who are both members of the Zimbabwe National Army Presidential Guard and security guards at Orchid Gardens, Mind Makona (32) and Edmore Huni appeared in court on Monday on same charges. They were all not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded to today for bail application.

It is alleged that they stole property including cement, sewing machines and wheelbarrows, which were being kept in the warehouse between October last year and February this year.

Property worth nearly $650 000 has been recovered so far. Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura and Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. The Herald