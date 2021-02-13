Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

I only date women over 40: Mliswa

By Arron Nyamayaro

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has said he only dates women who are over 40 years of age.

Speaking at a press conference held at his house on Thursday, Mliswa said his daughter was 30 years old and dating a woman within her age range would not go well with him.

Temba Mliswa
“It will be like I am falling in love with my daughter,” the Member of Parliament said while dismissing reports that circulated on social media that he was dating a 24-year-old lady.

“My choices range from women at the age of 40 and above.

“I am single and searching for a better wife but I will never date someone within the range of my daughter’s age,” said Mliswa.

He said he has 18 children, 13 girls and five boys, but did not disclose the number of mothers of the said children.

Mliswa claimed that four of the 18 children were not of his blood saying he has since informed their mothers although they are among those benefiting from his wealth.

“For one to say I dated a 24-year-old lady without verifying facts or seeking a comment from either myself or the lady showed bad journalism.

