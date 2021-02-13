Zizoe Pamyk dismisses reports he is recording Mai Titi diss track

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based musician Zizoe Pamyk who rose to fame as Mai Titi’s ‘Ben 10’ has shot down reports circulating on social media that he is in the studio making a diss track for his ex-fiancé, Mai Titi.

Several news outlets reported that Zizoe is working on a track with urban grooves icon Ngoni Kambarami. A video of the two musicians sampling their song in the studio has also been circulating on social media.

Nehanda Radio caught up with Zizoe who denied he was working on the diss track.

“Yes I’m working on a song to be released on Saturday but I don’t do diss tracks.”

In the video that has been circulating Zizoe sings saying, “Wakandiwana ndakadaro ukandisiya ndakadaro, uchaudza kamwe kuti mandebvu haanzwaro.”

Asked to explain the line which sounded like a threat the musician said it means ‘Danger.’ In the song he goes on to say a breakup can never stop him from rising to the top.

Zizoe and Mai Titi made headlines first when they publicly announced their relationship. The relationship was criticized by many and some insulting Mai Titi for dating a “Ben 10”.

Their break up was nasty as they began to expose each other in public. Mai Titi claimed Zizoe was not man enough to handle her in bed and that he could not go beyond one minute.

Mai Titi is currently married to a Nigerian man whom she introduced to the public as Mr Obina, and Zizoe claims to have moved on with his life. Nehanda Radio