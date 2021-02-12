Tamy Moyo, Ammara square-off tonight

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Afro-fusion singers Tamy Moyo and Ammara Brown, will tonight share the stage when they perform at an 80-minute virtual gig dubbed ‘Girls On The Move’ aimed at celebrating women in music.

The gig will be streamed live by Gateway Stream Music, with each musician expected to play hits from their respective discographies.

Yesterday, the divas promoted the show on social media, emphasising that it was not a battle for supremacy, but an ordinary music gig to entertain their fans during the lockdown.

Tamy and Ammara will not meet on stage, as each artiste will perform and leave.

The phenomenon is not new as earlier this year Jah Prayzah and Winky D used the same set up, courtesy of Kayse Connect and Gateway Streams.

Tonight’s show will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations and guidelines, with no audience in attendance.

In an interview, Tamy was optimistic ahead of the show and promised to deliver a well-choreographed act.

“I hope to bring my best tonight and it is going to be an enjoyable set to watch where people can dance and sing along,” she said.

The “Ndibereke” hitmaker said the Covid-19 lockdown has been a time to reflect on music, life and fashion.

“We are in difficult times and prayer is the key, but I encourage people to observe the Covid-19 regulations and mask-up, sanitise and practise social distancing,” said Tamy.

“The best way is to stay at home. For me, the lockdown was about a lot of meditation, especially on the way forward with my music. It’s been a challenge adjusting to the new normal. I have been writing and learning from others who are doing pretty well, as much as refining my own craft.”

Tamy has been working on new projects from music to acting.

“This year, I am hoping to give a full body of work titled “Bvudzijena” which is a detailed piece on my journey as a creative and as a young Zimbabwean,” she said. “I have taken time to tell my story, the best way I can and I am nervous and quite anxious to have people listen to that part of my life.

“I did my best to tell the truth and I’m hopeful that it will inspire others.”

Tamy was humbled by being rated among the top female musicians in Zimbabwe and said determination and courage had driven her to be where she is.

“It is a pleasure and pressure to always do your best at the same time,” she said. “I am humbled all the same and appreciate it a lot being and competing among the best female musicians in the country. Just a recognition itself to me, it means a lot.” The Herald.