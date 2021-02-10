Rushwaya bounces back as ZMF boss

By Oliver Kazunga

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya, has been reinstated as the federation’s president after her suspension last year.

Ms Rushwaya is facing charges of gold smuggling, illegal possession of the yellow metal and bribery arising from her arrest on October 26 2020 at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare when four bars of gold weighing six kilogrammes were found in her possession enroute to Dubai.

She was in January this year granted $100 000 bail coupled with movement restrictions.

ZMF said Ms Rushwaya’s reinstatement during the federation’s special executive meeting held in Harare this Tuesday was in accordance to section 9.2.3 of the federation’s Constitution.

“The following ZMF executive members who attended the meeting unanimously agreed and signed to reinstate Henrietta Rushwaya as the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president and to resume duties hitherto forthwith,” reads part of the document signed by 13 ZMF executive members.

The executive members who appended their signatures for Ms Rushwaya’s return at the helm of the small-scale miners’ body are ZMF vice president Mr Simon Sigauke, secretar general Mr Morgan Mugawu, treasurer general Mr Lufeyi Shato, organizing secretary Mr Fredrick Marangwanda, ZMF Masvingo regional representative Mr Daniel Chitenje, and Mashonaland Central representative Ms Christine Munyoro.

Other executive ZMF executive members who signed for the return of Ms Rushwaya are the secretary for youth from Gwanda Mr Darlington Ndlovu, Matabeleland North regional representative Ms Jane Lusinga, Matabeleland South regional representative Mr Khumbulani Moyo, Mashonaland West secretary for external affairs Mr Walter Kawara, Midlands regional representative Ms Nomalanga Dube, Mashonaland East regional representative Ms Gertrude Chimanikire and Mashonaland West regional representative Ms Chiedza Chipangura. The Chronicle.