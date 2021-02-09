Former Minister, alleged “Land Baroness” Kagonye granted Z$30 000 bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye who is facing allegations of fraudulently parcelling out stands to unsuspecting home-seekers was granted Z$30 000 bail by Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

State prosecutor Michael Reza did not oppose bail for Kagonye who was arrested on Sunday and is facing four counts of fraud, one for theft and another one for criminal abuse of office.

Reza argued that the investigating officer had stated that the accused is not a flight risk and is breastfeeding a seven-month-old baby and the baby cannot suffer for the deeds of her mother.

Magistrate Mambanje granted Kagonye Z$30,000 bail and ordered her to reside at her address, not interfere with witnesses, to report once a week on Fridays to the police and surrender her passport to the police.

Magistrate Mambanje remanded Kagonye out of custody to the 30th of March.

Kagonye’s lawyer Rungano Mahuni told the court that his client was denying the charges being levelled against her.

There is an outcry however on the criteria used in granting her bail following the denial of bail for Chitungwiza land baron, Fredrick Mabamba of United Westand Housing Cooperative who was arrested by the anti-corruption hawks last week. Nehanda Radio