Bulawayo Chiefs to demand their share from Chikwende sale

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo Chiefs have instructed their lawyers to write a letter of demand to FC Platinum for their share from the sale of striker Perfect Chikwende to Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Chikwende signed a two-year deal about two weeks ago after being reportedly sold for US$100 000 and he was issued with an international clearance on Monday despite the ongoing impasse between FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs over the player’s status.

Chiefs had blocked issuance of an international clearance to the player, arguing that the player was on loan to the Zvishavane side and they should compensate them for the sale.

Chikwende’s contract with Chiefs expired at the end of 2020, but there was no football for the whole year and the Bulawayo side believes the player’s loan agreement was still binding in the wake of a Zifa issued guideline that contracts that were supposed to end in December last year should rollover into this year.

Zifa encouraged Chiefs and FC Platinum to engage each other, but with no agreement in sight, Zifa issued the international clearance on Monday.

Chiefs director Lovemore Sibanda said his team would continue to fight for their rightful share.

“This (issuance of Chikwende’s clearance) hasn’t deterred us at all. We knew that FC Platinum were stalling, waiting for this to happen, but we will pursue every avenue available to claim our share. We can’t be bullied and we trust the system won’t fail us and we are ready for a long fight,” said Sibanda.

“We were patiently waiting to have an amicable resolution on the matter since FC Platinum had said they’ll get back to us, but now that something has been done behind our back to clear the player, it leaves us wondering what is really happening.

“As Bulawayo Chiefs, we are bound by rules and regulations as well as statutes that govern the game issued by Zifa.

“As such, please refer to the Zifa player contract guidelines that were adopted from Fifa to give guidance following effects of Covid-19, which we believe is a binding document. Unless there’s another document that FC Platinum are using, then we need to be guided accordingly.” The Chronicle