Muduhwa’s manager confident

By Ricky Zililo

After many failed attempts to play outside Zimbabwe, Highlanders and national team defender Peter Muduhwa has finally realised his dream by joining Simba SC of Tanzania.

The 27-year-old defence will join Simba on a six-month loan that could culminate in a permanent move.

Muduhwa will play in the Caf Champions League mini-league phase and should Simba finish either first or second in their group, the Pumula-bred footie star will appear in more games on the continental safari.

Simba are in Group A with defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, DR Congo’s AS Vita and Sudanese giants Al Merrikh.

The Simba break has been described as long overdue by Muduhwa’s manager Siphambaniso Dube.

Dube is confident the break will culminate in a permanent move and act as a stepping stone for the national team defender to showcase his talent at the apex of continental football.

“Knowing Peter and his work ethic, he’ll not be coming back. Given a chance I know he’ll impress. I’m happy for him, not only as his personal manager but as a brother having seen him play and develop from the juniors at Ajax Hotspurs. He went on to exert himself well at Highlanders and to me, this is a break that Peter deserves,” said Dube.

What further excites Dube is that Muduhwa joins three other Ajax Hotspurs junior products that have scaled heights to play in the Caf Champions League.

South Africa-based Divine Lunga, who now turns out for Golden Arrows, featured for Chicken Inn in the 2016 edition of the continental showpiece, with Crispen Machisi doing so with Caps United the following season and Denzel Khumalo taking part with FC Platinum, who were knocked out by Simba.

“Besides an opportunity for a long deal with Simba, other clubs will be watching him. The challenge now is for Peter to make the six months worthwhile and impress because he knows that coming back at the end of the loan will hit him hard financially. He now has a family and was blessed with a son a couple of weeks back, which makes him even more willing to do better. The son should give him extra motivation to do better,” said Dube.

At Simba, Muduhwa will join Zimbabwean striker Perfect Chikwende, who signed from FC Platinum two weeks ago.

In January 2017, Muduhwa and Prince Dube went for trials at now defunct South African Premier Soccer League club Bidvest Wits, but he did not make the grade.

The defender’s planned move to Sudan collapsed over intermediaries confusion on the eve of his departure. The Chronicle