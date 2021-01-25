Chimanimani villagers return home

By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

At least 266 people who were evacuated from extremely risky areas in Chimanimani late last month when the province was hit by Tropical Storm Chalane have been moved back to their respective shelters as Government moves to contain effects of the heavy rains as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of the villagers were displaced by Cyclone Idai in March 2019 and have been staying in tents, while others were still in their houses although the structures had been significantly damaged and considered unsafe.

The same districts in Manicaland were also affected by both Tropical Storm Chalane which hit on December 30 and Tropical Storm Eloise that made landfall in Mozambique on January 22.

Manicaland Civil Protection Committee chairperson, Mr Edgars Seenza, said the 266 who were moved to Mutambara and St Patrick’s Mission schools were being moved back today and five Zupco buses were made available for the exercise.

“We evacuated these people because they were in high risk areas and we did not want to lose any lives. When they were moved, we mainstreamed for Covid-19 and we have some who tested positive to the virus and were attended to by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he said.

“The rest were taken to the designated points where we were providing them with food and shelter. We want to make sure we protect human lives, so while we are making sure people are safe from the cyclone disaster, we also want them to be safe from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The Herald