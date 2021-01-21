Robbers target miners, osiphatheleni

By Yvonne Ncube

Police in Bulawayo are recording at least three robberies weekly as criminals are now taking advantage of the Covid-19 induced lockdown to waylay and rob people, particularly pedestrians using bush pathways.

Robbers are capitalising on deserted streets to attack individuals roaming the streets in violation of lockdown regulations.

Osiphatheleni and small-scale miners have also been identified as some of the most targeted people.

Under the new lockdown measures, church services have been banned, funeral gatherings have been limited to 30 people, bars, bottle stores and restaurants closed while intercity and interprovincial movement has been limited to those classified as essential service providers.

Members of the public are expected to shop within a 5 kilometre radius from their homes while essential services employees will be allowed to pass through checkpoints after producing exemption letters.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said:

"We are recording at least three cases of robbery per week and in most cases, those being mugged are people using bush pathways. As police we have observed that people, especially those staying in suburbs located near the city centre, are now walking home and passing through bushy areas resulting in them being robbed," he said.