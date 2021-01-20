Jonathan Moyo dismisses rape allegations, blasts Herald editor

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has dismissed as “false and outrageous” allegations that he raped veteran pageant organiser Sipho Mazibuko 11 years ago while she was pregnant.

Moyo was responding to a story by the State controlled newspaper, the Herald that had quoted the veteran modelling instructor’s post on a Facebook page.

“Well, I was sexually abused by Professor Jonathan Moyo and was too scared to even report or tell anyone until that fateful day 11 years ago when I went and told the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station what he had done to me,” she wrote.

She claimed that “nothing was done to investigate my case” and “till today my docket died a natural death.”

Writing to the Herald editor, Moyo said the accusations were “scandalously false allegations seriously.”

“Dear Hatred Zenenga, Editor, @HeraldZimbabwe. Hatred, I refer to your scurrilously defamatory story in the @HeraldZimbabwe today (18 January 2021) in which you allege that I face rape accusations. I take your scandalously false allegations seriously!

“Your story alleges that Mrs Sipho Mazibuko claims in a Facebook post that I “RAPED” her 11 years ago. Her attached Facebook post that I’ve seen alleges that I ‘SEXUALLY ABUSED’ her, which I categorically & emphatically deny. You’ve elevated her sexual abuse claims to RAPE!” he said.

Moyo also dismissed claims by Mazibuko that she reported the matter to the police.

“At no time in my life did any @PoliceZimbabwe officer anywhere in Zimbabwe engage me on these false and outrageous allegations. Also I never had any direct or indirect involvement with Mrs Mazibuko’s psychiatric care!”

According to the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper, Mazibuko, who ran the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant and others suffered a mental breakdown in 2011 following accusations that she was using the pageant as a bait for top government officials and others to support her activities.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Monday said he was not aware Moyo had been investigated over “sexual abuse”.

“Now we are checking with Bulawayo to find out if there was such a report,” he said.

Meanwhile police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has reportedly directed police in Bulawayo to look for Mazibuko as part of investigations following her claims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said although Ms Ncube-Mazibuko has not yet formally made a police report, the officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, has been instructed to handle the matter.

“The officer commanding Bulawayo is trying to get in touch with Ms Ncube-Mazibuko so that we can verify her statement on Facebook and conduct inquiries. She has not made a formal report, but I can confirm that the officer commanding police in Bulawayo is looking for her,” he said.

Ms Ncube-Mazibuko said “some powerful men” do not care whether one is married or not or whether one consents or not.

“Well, I was sexually abused by Professor Jonathan Moyo and was too scared to even report or tell anyone until that fateful day 11 years ago when I went and told the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station what he had done to me,” she said.

Ms Ncube-Mazibuko wrote on her Facebook page: “Well, I have decided to empty my closet and speak out about a man who sexually abused me when I was pregnant and went on to silence me because he was very powerful and untouchable.”

“I went to the police to open a docket against these evil men who had tormented my mind with sexual and emotional abuse.”

She said police recorded her statement but nothing was done to investigate my case.

“Till today my docket died a natural death. After my police report I was admitted and the same men made sure my admission to hospital was turned into a media curse. I was made a fool.

“My case didn’t even see the light of day. The police did nothing to those powerful men. They continued with their lives and I languished in a mental hospital. I had given them their names in my docket, but they had to be protected because they were in Government offices, they were ministers.”