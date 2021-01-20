Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo dies after contracting Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has reportedly succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease. Government has not yet confirmed officially but close sources are confirming his death.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo speaks to Reuters at his office in Harare, Zimbabwe,September 13, 2019. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo)
Moyo who was the husband of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo had reportedly been fighting a kidney ailment for some time.

Moyo became famous mostly for announcing the coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe from power in 2017.

