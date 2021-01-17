India based SenaBoy speaks on alleged beef with Stunner… accuses DJ Towers of bullying

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

From the dusty streets of Chitungwiza to making Hip Hop beats in India, rising artist Aubrey Sena known in the Hip Hop circles as Sena Boy is breaking new ground as he aims to take Zim hip hop to every corner of the world starting with India.

Sena Boy who has just released his second major project, an Extended Playlist (E.P) titled Ndinonzi Sena Boy 2, says the E.P is about how he moved from humble beginnings to where he is right now.

“My E.P speaks of how I pursued my music career and had to fit in the Indian community and managed to push my music here to a whole new audience,” he said.

The muso says it wasn’t easy for him to record in India as recording sessions are more expensive there than in Zimbabwe so he had to come up with a way to raise funds for his studio time.

“Recording sessions are expensive in India than in Zimbabwe, as someone who didn’t have much I came up with a business idea to sell braids. So I would buy braids in Zimbabwe then resell them here in India until I raised enough money to buy my studio equipment,” he added.

Asked about his beef with Stunner and self-proclaimed New School representative, Dj Towers, Sena Boy maintained his views that the two artistes were misrepresenting Zimbabwean music.

“Stunner doesn’t believe in education, which was my argument with that, we don’t need to render education useless. But I don’t have a problem with him.

“As for DJ Towers I just don’t like how he claims to be the representative of the new school yet his actions say otherwise. He is a bully. If you refuse to work with him he cyber bullies you, anyway I don’t want to talk about that I’d like to focus more on my music,” Sena Boy said.

Sena Boy is currently making giant strides as a newbie in the industry, he has previously curtain raised for Zim Dancehall artiste Seh Calaz at a show held in India. Nehanda Radio