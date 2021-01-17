Defence Minister claims Mnangagwa’s “enemies” using Covid to kill him

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri on Friday made sensational claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s enemies are employing biological warfare tactics to kill him.

In a telephone interview with ZimEye Managing Editor Simba Chikanza, Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed that the enemies planted’ coronavirus’ into Mnangagwa’s close circuit bodyguards to increase his exposure to the Covid 19 virus.

The grief stricken minister and Zanu PF chairperson was responding to questions posed to her by Chikanza as she mourned the late Manicaland Provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba who succumbed to Covid 19 Friday.

Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine reportedly brought in Zimbabwe from China Muchinguri-Kashiri vowed not to take it.

“I will never take that vaccine. Why would we take other people’s vaccines and not use ours.

Asked about the rumors that a Zanu PF legislator Joseph Chinotimba contracted the disease, Muchinguri-Kashiri said, “yes that is what we are hearing and Chinamasa as well but he is recovering.”

“As for me, I’m okay. I’m actually helping others and members of my family. The virus is ravaging in China. They are the ones who experimented and caused this virus that is destroying us.

“The ones that we call our friends, look at what they have done to us.”

The defence minister was also asked about the rumors that Mnangagwa’s bodyguards had contracted the disease too. She said the president’s enemies were planting people with the virus with the aim of destroying him.

“The president is at risk because our enemies are planting people who are infected with the virus with the aim of destroying him,” she said.

Ironically, Muchinguri-Kashiri has previously shared controversial sentiments on the Covid 19 pandemic wherein she said the disease was a “punishment” of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.

“Coronavirus is the work of god punishing countries who imposed sanctions on us,” she said.

In the sensational call, Chikanza did not identify himself and pretended to be mourning the death of Gwaradzimba with Muchinguri.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has issued a statement distancing the government from claims by Muchinguri blaming the Chinese for Covid-19.

The statement by Mrs Constance Chemwayi, a spokesperson in the Ministry said;

“Reference is made to a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and a journalist, Simba Chikanza that is circulating on the social media platforms.

“We wish to make it clear that the sentiments expressed do not reflect the position of the Government of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations.

“The Government does not hold the Chinese Government responsible for the emergence and spread of the coronavirus that has affected every global citizen. Government appreciates that China has exercised global leadership in efforts to find both the cause and a solution to the pandemic.”