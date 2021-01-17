Frank Buyanga alive and well…. lawyers quash ‘shooting’ rumours

South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga is alive and well quashing swirling rumours that he was missing or had been killed in an alleged gun shooting incident.

A letter from Buyanga’s lawyers seen by Nehanda Radio read;

“We can confirm that we have been in contact with our client today, 16 January 2021, and that he is alive and well and has not been involved in any shooting incident.

“We can confirm that the rumours about Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi being missing or killed are untrue. Our client is safe and well. We thank everyone for their concern but there is no truth to any of the rumours,” the letter from William Wilcock Inc Attorney read.

A tweet from fellow businessman Mutumwa Mawere appeared to have fuelled the stories online;