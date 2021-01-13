Rushwaya granted Z$100 000 bail, barred from approaching borders

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna has granted Z$100 000 bail to former Zimbabwe Football Association boss Henrietta Rushwaya who was arrested after being caught trying to smuggle 6.09kgs of gold to Dubai.

Rushwaya was ordered not to go 20 kilometres near any Zimbabwean border and to stay at her given address and report to the police three times a week until January 31.

Rushwaya is jointly charged with businessman Ali Muhammad, security agents Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya, miner Gift Karanda on smuggling.

According to Rushwaya’s lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, “Investigations are complete, which unearth the weaknesses of the state case in that it investigated her defence of “wrong bag” which they found and took as an exhibit and witnesses’ statements proving her defence.

Rushwaya was also president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) which has since suspended her, on allegations of putting the name of the organisation into disrepute following her arrest on Monday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Harare International Airport in October last year.