Winky D vs Jah Prayzah: Who is King?

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Just like in international football there is that one unresolved debate on who’s the Greatest Of All Times (G.O.A.T) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Zimbabweans have found themselves in the same web as they struggle to conclude who the G.O.A.T is in the music industry between Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

The two musicians have however not made it explicit that they are in a battle of dominance neither have they denounced allegations that they are involved in one.

In the past two years the Gaffa and Musoja have clearly battled to stay on top of the charts.

Remember 2019’s Valentine’s Day with a difference when both Jah and Winky took us on a magical treat. Jah Prayzah dropped his Kune Rima video starring the bootylicious radio personality, MisRed. His video gunnered a massive 112 000 views in 24 hours.

48 hours later Winky D came through with his own MuGarden featuring Gemma Griffiths and in just a few hours the Gaffa took over the reins by breaking Jah Prayzah’s record of 112k in 24 hours with his hitting 171 000 views in 24 hours.

It then took Jah Prayzah about 15 months to break the 171 000 views record which he broke in May 2020 with his hit song Mukwasha which hit 172 000 views in 22 hours and in 24 hours’ time it was sitting on a glorious 178 000 views thereby breaking Winky D’s record.

Jah Prayzah who is more active on social media than Winky D had a rough year as he was attacked for supporting ‘government terror’. The bad public relations could have affected him but not to that extent as he has managed to build a loyal fan base.

6 months after he set a record with Mukwasha at 178k views in 24 hours, Jah had another attempt with his ‘senseless’, Porovhoka song. His attempt to break his own record did not yield much results as he was short of 2 thousand views. Porovhoka could only go as far as 176k views in 24 hours.

After 48 hours Winky D dropped his only project of the year trilogy of Ragga Msambo. The trilogy was received with so much mixed feelings as some thought his three singles were lukewarm.

Regardless of being labeled lukewarm one of his songs once again broke the record of the most viewed song on YouTube in Zimbabwe.

His, ‘Reply’ video broke the record with a majestic 186 000 views in just 24 hours. Well folks, it is surely not an easy job for one to conclude who amongst these two giants is king.

However it has been settled by public opinion and most social media users that Jah will always win against Winky D when it comes to visuals but when it comes to live performances Gaffa has a special gift to shake the earth. Nehanda Radio