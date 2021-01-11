Police nab suspected armed robbers

By Bongani Ndlovu

Police in Bulawayo have arrested three men who were caught with machetes, axes, a knife, catapults in a Honda Fit that had no number plates.

Parked in the middle of the road in Cowdray Park, Xolile Moyo of Pumula North (33), Simio Mhlanga (30) and Talent Mhlanga (28) both of Cowdray Park were caught by police who were patrolling on Thursday night.

Four other occupants of the Honda Fit took to their heels upon seeing police approaching and are still at large.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, police were enforcing the lockdown curfew and the trio was arrested for violating it.

“Police, under Nkulumane district, have an operation code-named, ‘No to Machetes.’ This operation targets Pumula and Cowdray Park because of crimes of murder and assault. At around 6.30PM, after the beginning of the 6PM to 6AM curfew, police officers approached the Hawkflight intersection at Cowdray Park. They observed a Honda Fit with no number plates, parked in the middle of the road.

“The police officers approached the vehicle and a gang of four, disembarked and ran away. They managed to arrest three inside the vehicle. They were being arrested for non-compliance of Covid-19 lockdown regulations during curfew,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police searched the car and found the dangerous weapons they suspect were being used in committing various crimes.

“It was then after the search of the vehicle that police officers recovered two machetes, one knife, one knobkerrie, three claw hammers, two axes, catapults and three sharp pointed iron rods, which could have been used for break ins. So, these persons and the vehicle were taken to Luveve station where they are assisting police with investigations. So, this is a gang that is waylaying people and committing robberies using those axes and machetes they attack and rob them,” said Insp Ncube.

He said this showed that as police they were on top of the situation.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public to help them with tip-offs.

“We are walking our talk as police. This shows that we are on the ground and those who are found breaking the law will be arrested. We appeal to members of the public to help police with information about criminals so that we arrest them. Like this particular car, we know that people who live in Cowdray Park know who they are. There are some members of the public who are giving police tip-offs,” said Insp Ncube. The Chronicle.