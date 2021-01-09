Armed robbers unleash reign of terror

By Lovemore Kadzura and Liberty Dube

Suspected armed robbers pumped five bullets into a Rusape businessman’s chest, killing him on the spot, while axe wielding robbers pounced at a Nyanga homestead and made off with US$40 000 in separate incidents reported last week.

The Rusape businessman, Vimal Devchards (35) and his father, Dhirendra, operate Globus Supermarket.

The two were at their Rusape home when three armed robbers pounced on them last Saturday evening.

One of the suspects was allegedly wearing a police uniform.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxton Chananda, said the robbers confronted the Devchards and ordered them to sit down.

He said Dhirendra complied, but Vimal refused whereupon one of the suspects pumped five bullets into his chest.

“On January 2, three suspected robbers raided the Devchards at their Rusape home after cutting the perimeter fence. Two of the suspects gained entry through the hole in the fence, while the third suspect rang the bell at the gate. Vimal and Dhirendra went to the gate to attend to the person who was standing at the gate.

“As they were attending to the person who was at the gate, the two who had gained entry into the yard ordered the Devchards to sit down. The suspect who was at the gate immediately disappeared. Vimal refused to sit down and one of the accused persons produced a pistol and shot Vimal five times on the chest before disappearing,” said Insp Chananda.

Dhirendra alerted other people at the house and a police report was made.

“Vimal was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Those with information should approach their nearest police station or make use of our suggestion boxes.

“We appeal to members of the pubic to comply with armed robbers’ orders and demands to save lives. Property and money stolen can be recovered, but a life lost cannot be recovered again,” said Insp Chananda.

In the Nyanga robbery, Insp Chananda said five axe-wielding robbers who were wearing balaclavas stormed a homestead in Samakande Village of Nyanga on New Year’s Day and stole US$40 000.

In a well-executed robbery, the daring robbers grabbed one of the complainant’s phone and asked him to provide light for them before tying him with a rope.

“The five robbers approached Shine Chiwaya’s homestead wearing balaclavas and armed with axes. Chiwaya had gone to Avilla Business Centre, leaving Brian Katupira.

“Katupira was sleeping in the dining room when the five robbers force-opened the main door. They demanded for Katupira’s phone and asked him to provide light before they tied him with a rope and covered him with a blanket.

“They searched the whole house and took away a black bag which contained US$40 000 before vanishing. Katupira later untied himself and alerted Chiwaya who made a report at Ruwangwe Police Station. The five robbers are still at large,” said Insp Chananda.

He urged members of the public to desist from staying with large sums of money in their houses as this attracts robbers. The Manica Post