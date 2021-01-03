Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ReligiousFeaturedLocalNews

Prophet Passion Java’s mother dies

15,670

Prophet Passion Java has lost his mother a few minutes ago, Nehanda Radio can confirm. Christine Rambanepasi Java lost her battle with cancer around 02:30am (Zimbabwean time).

More details as we get them…..

