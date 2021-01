We are receiving information that rapper Desmond “Stunner’ Chideme’s mother has passed away. The news comes at exactly the same time Prophet Passion Java lost his mother to cancer today.

Harare tabloid newspaper H Metro is quoting Stunner saying; “She was generally a healthy person all her life and I don’t remember her ever being sick or hospitalized.”

Details about the cause of death are still sketchy as test results are still pending.