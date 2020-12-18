Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

DJ Towers spills the beans on alleged fraudsters Teemak and Mr Styllz

By Keith Mlauzi

Outspoken club DJ, DJ Towers has fired shots at former friends Prince “Mr Styllz” Mudzingwa and Teemak real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza, for allegedly being con artists and defrauding people thousands of dollars.

DJ Towers (right) and Teemak in happier times
Towers who’s known for surviving on handouts from rich celebrities, ‘mbinga’ went live on Power FM and exposed Teemak and Mr Styllz saying they are not as rich as they appear to be.

Towers who had been praising Teemak and Styllz for being flamboyant promoters changed his tune after he had a fall out with the two.

“Styllz doesn’t have money, I had to lie for him so that his girlfriend believes him. Even for my car, it was bought by Teemak not Styllz,” he said.

DJ Towers
Asked to comment about Enzo Ishall moving from Chillspot records to being managed by Teemak, Towers did not hesitate to spill all the beans.

“I agree when Teemak came to Zimbabwe he had money but that money could not sustain him so much, I became suspicious after he bought me a car and his girlfriend from Malaysia started calling me,” he said.

He also exposed how the duo made their money.

“Teemak and Styllz were stealing from people, I remember they defrauded Ronnie US$2000 and after that I started hearing so many stories about them,” he said.

Prince Mudzingwa, popularly known as Mr Styllz, with his business colleague, Taona Oswald Chipunza a.k.a TeeMak
Mr Styllz and Teemak’s fame died after they allegedly couldn’t sustain their lifestyle anymore.

Styllz was reported to have failed to pay a winner in an Instagram competition he had hosted. Teemak was also arrested after he failed to pay for a car he had bought.

Towers is known for speaking his mind and beefing with people who do not share the same views with him. It is therefore not surprising that he had to pull such a stunt against his friends.

